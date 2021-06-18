Saturday
Afton
Father’s Day Open Air Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Echo Lake, 185 Echo Lane. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Book Collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Friends of the Village Library, Fair Street entrance. In preparation for summer book sale to be held from June 26 to July 4.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Firefly Frolic, 9 to 10:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/yn39r226
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gas Up, 106 Murphy Road. For info: facebook.com/gasup, wwww.thegasup.org/, or gasup67@gmail.com
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Hancock
Japanese Knotweed Seminar, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Firemen’s Field. For info: Friends of the Upper Delaware River, fudr.org.
Ocean Garden exhibit opening, 2 to 6 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery, 499 E. Front St. Featuring nine artists. For info: www.facebook.com/TheBirdhouseGallery/
Middlefield
‘Fetching Brews Run/Walk,’ 8:30 a.m., Ommegang Brewery. To benefit SQSPCA. For info: 607-547-8111. To register: itsyourrace.com
Norwich
Pathway Through History celebration, 3:30 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 41 Rexford St. For info: ChenangoHistor ical.org, 607-334-9227, ext. 2
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: HMLwriters@gmail.com
‘Moana JR.,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players. For tickets: www.orpheustheatre.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For exhibit By Hand: Works by Destiny Palmer.
Sidney
Tech Class, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Introduction to Google Forms. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
South Kortright
Summer Solstice Plant Walk, 1 to 5 p.m., School of Environmental Vocational Arts, 488 SEVA Lane. For info and to register: 607-437-1218.
Walton
Workshop: It’s a WIDE and Wonderful World, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 174 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309, wo.ill@4cls.org.
Sunday
Gallupville
Gas Up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gas Up, 106 Murphy RoadFor info: facebook.com/gasup, wwww.thegasup.org/, or gasup67@gmail.com
Jefferson
Visitors Day, 12 to 3 p.m., Fuller District one-room schoolhouse, 695 N. Harpersfield Road.
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St.
Meridale
Father’s Day chicken barbecue, 11, Fire Department, State Highway 28 and County Route 10. For info: 607-437-2583.
Oneonta
Father’s Day Fishing Clinic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Neahwa Park. Sponsored by Dave Brandt Chapter 210 Trout Unlimited. For info: 607-434-4865.
Frederic Chrislip Concert, 4 p.m., YouTube. For info: www.fredericchrislip.com. To access: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cLNLPkoPtg
‘Moana JR.,’ 2 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players. For tickets: www.orpheustheatre.org
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group.. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Stamford
Ulysses Quartet, 3 p.m., Churchill Historic Park District, 158-170 W. Main St. Outdoor concert presented by Friends of Music of Stamford.
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cookalong and nutrition lesson. For info: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
West Winfield
Book Sale, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., West Winfield Library, 179 South St. Selected items from private collections of two local bibliophiles. For info: 315-822-6394.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Theater Residency Informational Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Red Door Church, 381 Main St. Experience growth through the arts. For info: 607-895-6032, blgregson@gmail.com, 607-433-1714, sstallone@rahab.org.
Walton
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
West Winfield
Book Sale, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., West Winfield Library, 179 South St. Book sale from private collections of two local bibliophiles. For info: 315-822-6394.
