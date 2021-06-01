Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Mem. Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for assistance.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Andes
Lit Wits Book Club, 5 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: Judy Garrison, 845-676-3333 or garrison@catskill.net
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. Free-will donation picnic-style dinner on front lawn weather permitting.
Middleburgh
Public forum on substance abuse, 6 to 8 p.m., Middleburgh Reformed Church, 178 River St. Discussion on education, prevention, treatment and recovery from substance abuse disorders.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
South Kortright
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., S-K Central School, 58200 State Route 10. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
