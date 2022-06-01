Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Prayer Vigil for Uvalde, 6:30 p.m., Christ Church, 46 River St. For the victims, the murdered, their families, their community and the nation. All faiths welcome. For info: 607-222-7019.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5303.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afternoon Adventures, 4 to 5 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 6 to 11. Registration required. For info: hmloneonta.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order /arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Community Table monthly on first Thursday.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Springfield Center
Springfield Hist. Soc. 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-547-8232, 547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Opening reception: Barns of Jefferson photo exhibit, 7 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St. Other open hours Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St.. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Roxbury
Spring concert performance: Community Chorale of the Catskills, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Central School, 53729 State Route 30. Free will donation.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Car Seat Inspections, noon to 2 p.m., Headstart, 21 Liberty St. Sponsored by Delaware County Public Health Services. For info: 607-832-5200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
