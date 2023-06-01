Cooperstown
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Topic: ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Sly Fox and the Hustlers at Landis Live Full Moon Music Series, 7 to 11 p.m., George Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2s3d3mb5
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Gilbertsville
Porch Music, Empire House, 6 p.m., 136 Marion Ave., featuring Ken Held and Mike Birdsall. For info and reservations: 607-783-2859.
Greene
‘Lend Me a Tenor,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org
Hartwick
Preschool Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80. For info: www.connectpreschool.org
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Pride month kickoff event with DJ Trumaster. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
‘The Descendants,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: www.OrpheusTheater.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7:30 p.m., auditorium, Sidney High School, 94 W. Main St. For info and tickets: www.TritownTheate.com
Stamford
First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/57xuxut4
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Free Pie and Ice Cream Social, 3 to 6 p.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, 641 Charlotte Valley Road. For info: csrc641@gmail.com.
Cooperstown
Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cooperstown. For info and maps: coopyardsales.com, Pioneer Park information kiosk, 607-547-9983.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Delhi
Open Swim, noon to 3 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Milford
Vintage Treasures fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barn, 3975 State Highway 28. Proceeds benefit Glimmerglass Opera Guild.
Oneonta
Book and Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-3491.
Disney’s ‘Descendants,’ 7:30 to 9 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market St. For ticket and info: orpheustheatre.org
Flower and Plant Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Huntington Park, Dietz Street. Presented by Oneonta Garden Club.
Live broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera: ‘Die Zauberflote,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta/
Pridefest Block Party, 2 to 8 p.m., Main Street. For info: www.otsegopridealliance.org/pridefest-2023/
Music at the B, 8 p.m., Steve Fabrizio band, B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, Pop and Jazz standards.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Pierstown
Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Plant sale, craft sale, bake sale, raffle, renovations. For info: 607-237-2930, 607-437-4656.
Richfield Springs
Plant and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library parking lot, 102 W. Main St. Sponsored by Richfield Springs Garden Club.
Roxbury
Wild Saturday program, 1 p.m., Woodchuck Lodge, 1633 Burroughs Memorial Road. ‘Packed for Adventure’ by hiker historian Paul Misko. For info: https://jbwoodchucklodge.org
Sherburne
Mid-morning bird walk, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. For info and to register: 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Perennial Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For Info: 516-607-0252.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Walton
Performance and demonstration by Sean Gaskell, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Bainbridge
George Lesh Memorial Scholarship Concert, 2 p.m., Town Hall Theatre & Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com
Esperance
Know and Nurture: Outdoor Yoga at Landis, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: landisarboretum.org
Nature Writing, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register:landisarboretum.org
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Hartwick Seminary
Family Pride Day, noon to 3 p.m., Barnyard Swing, 4604 NY-28. For info: www.otsegopridealliance.org
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. Opening reception for families and fans at 2 p.m.
Jefferson
Body Stories: Teresa Fellion Dance, 2 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. Dine-in or takeout.
Milford
Vintage Treasures fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barn, 3975 State Highway 28. Proceeds benefit Guild of the Glimmerglass Opera.
Oneonta
Disney’s ‘Descendants,’ 3 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: orpheustheatre.org
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
West Kortright
The Kody Norris Show, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. Outdoor concert. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/47ytrxcr
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Delhi
Dine-out for Cause, Eighty Main, 80 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Township of Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., Knapp Park gazebo, 100 Main St. History and Folklore of Broom Craft with demonstration by Jim Whitaker.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St.. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, 607-397-8119, redcrossblood.org
