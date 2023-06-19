Cooperstown
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. ‘La Boheme’ will be discussed. Sponsored by Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival. For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org
Oneonta
The Stories Behind the Stars — Oneonta WWII Fallen, 2 p.m., Community Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St.
Adult grief support group, 10 to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: Helioscare.org, 607-432-5525.
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southside Mall, 5066 State Highway 23. For appointments: 888-345-0225.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Drum Circles, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Peace Pavilion, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/u6nmeh9b
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Lake Delaware
Adventures in Cooking, noon to 2:30 p.m., Our Place at St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware. Meeting place for older adults offering health meals and activities. For info: 607-427-0840.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50% off unless otherwise marked. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helios
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring Glimmerglass Festival season preview presented by this year’s Young Artists.
Sherburne
Solstice Fire Trivia Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. For info and to register: ellen@friendsof
rogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
