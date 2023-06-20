Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Drum Circles, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Peace Pavilion, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/u6nmeh9b
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Lake Delaware
Adventures in Cooking, noon to 2:30 p.m., Our Place at St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware. Meeting place for older adults offering health meals and activities. For info: 607-427-0840.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50% off unless otherwise marked. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring Glimmerglass Festival season preview presented by this year’s Young Artists.
Sherburne
Solstice Fire Trivia Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. For info and to register: ellen@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Arkville
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 4 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 43365 State Highway 28. For dogs, cats and ferrets. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublic
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info:
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middleburgh
Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bassett Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. Free cancer screenings for eligible uninsured and underinsured individuals 40 and older. For appointments: 888-345-0225.
Middlefield
Book talk and signing, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Author Paula DiPerna will discuss her book ‘Pricing the Priceless.’ For info and reservations: leartgarage@gmail.com, text 315-941-9607. Park on lawn, car pooling recommended.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Half-Day Fun at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Musical entertainment, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Chris Riffle, Daphne Parker Powell with Steve Donovan and Bright Brown.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
