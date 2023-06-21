Arkville
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 4 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 43365 State Highway 28. For dogs, cats and ferrets. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delaware
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Food and entertainment. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middleburgh
Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bassett Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. Free cancer screenings for eligible uninsured and underinsured individuals 40 and older. For appointments: 888-345-0225.
Middlefield
Book talk and signing, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Author Paula DiPerna will discuss her book ‘Pricing the Priceless.’ For info and reservations: leartgarage@gmail.com, text 315-941-9607. Park on lawn, car pooling recommended.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Half-Day Fun at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Musical entertainment, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Chris Riffle, Daphne Parker Powell with Steve Donovan and Bright Brown.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live featuring Sean Murphy and David Bachner. For info: https://tinyurl.com/udnhjn2z
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cobleskill
Graduation, 7 p.m., Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School, athletic field.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Pride Paranormal NY Investigation, 7 to 10 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Required registration may be completed at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or 315-691-3550.
Edmeston
Graduation, 7 p.m., Edmeston Central School.
Gilbertsville
Graduation, 5:30 p.m., Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Gilboa
Graduation, 6 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Laurens
Graduation, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with Hanzolo/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Milford
Graduation, 6 p.m. Milford Central School.
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, Feel Good Smoothie Bar and Cafe, 4 Clinton Plaza. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Half-Day Fun at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Stamford
Hill People’s Comedy Fest, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Kaats Cradle, carriage house theater space, 76 Main St. For info: bit.ly/3hillppltix
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Laurens
Bennett Cemetery Association annual meeting, 9 a.m., Bennett Cemetery.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
