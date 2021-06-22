Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 7 p.m., 210 Cemetery Road. For info: 607-547-9334.
Norwich
Rapid HIV Testing, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Family Planning, 5 Cortland St. Free and confidential.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Book Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Customers should bring bags to hold their purchases.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 to 3 p.m., hours subject to change. 4 S. Main St. For info: 607-432-3333.
Rapid HIV Testing, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Family Planning, 37 Dietz St. Free and confidential.
Schoharie
Short-term rentals webinar, 7 p.m., online. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/shorttermrentaltughill or https://tughill.org/upcoming-workshops/
Sidney
Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m., virtual or in-house at Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, 4cls.org
West Winfield
Book Sale, 10 a.m. to noon, West Winfield Library, 179 South St. Selected items from private collections of two local bibliophiles. For info: 315-822-6394.
Thursday
Afton
Rabies clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Town Garage, 1418 State Route 7. For info: 607-337-1673, co.chenango.ny.us
Cooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Rabies Clinic, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Fire Hall, 351 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200l www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Norwich
Rapid HIV Testing, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Family Planning, 5 Cortland St. Free and confidential.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Rapid HIV Testing, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Family Planning, 37 Dietz St. Free and confidential.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m. On Zoom and live streamed at www.facebook.com/brighthp/. For info: brighthillpress.org.
West Winfield
Book Sale, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., West Winfield Library, 179 South St. Items from private collections of two local bibliophiles. For info: 315-822-6394.
