Cobleskill
Graduation, 7 p.m., Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School, athletic field.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Pride Paranormal NY Investigation, 7 to 10 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Required registration may be completed at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or 315-691-3550.
Edmeston
Graduation, 7 p.m., Edmeston Central School.
Gilbertsville
Graduation, 5:30 p.m., Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Gilboa
Graduation, 6 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Laurens
Graduation, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with Hanzolo/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Milford
Graduation, 6 p.m. Milford Central School.
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, Feel Good Smoothie Bar and Cafe, 4 Clinton Plaza. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Half-Day Fun at Yager Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Stamford
Hill People’s Comedy Fest, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Kaats Cradle, carriage house theater space, 76 Main St. For info: bit.ly/3hillppltix
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Laurens
Bennett Cemetery Association annual meeting, 9 a.m., Bennett Cemetery.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bowerstown
Antiquarian Book Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52. For info: 607-547-8363.
Cherry Valley
Graduation, 11 a.m., Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library to benefit Village Library.
Music on Main, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Saxalicious, Pioneer Park, weather permitting.
Earlville
Artist Talk, 1 to 3 p.m., Arts Cafe, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Featuring Bill McLaughlin and ‘Face to Face: Portraits from the Precipice’ with short film ‘Stranger at the Gate.’
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Killdeer Trio, 5 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 113 Marion Ave. Tickets will be sold at the door. For info: 607-783-2010.
Show opening, 6:15 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 113 Marion Ave. One-man show of paintings celebrating life and work of David Mackenzie.
Middlefield
Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Dine-out for Cause, Feel Good Smoothie Bar and Cafe, 4 Clinton Plaza. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Graduation, 10:45 a.m., Oneonta High Schoo
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, CCE composting basics workshop, 10 a.m., Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Sherburne
Beaver Creek Paddle, 8:45 a.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. To register: 607-674-4733, ellen@friendsofrogers.org
Graduation, 10 a.m., Sherburne-Earlville Central School Marauder Stadium.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
Hill People’s Comedy Fest, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Kaats Cradle, carriage house theater space, 76 Main St. For info: bit.ly/3hillppltix
Walton
Midsummer Fine Art and Craft Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave. For info: 607-267-0617.
Charlotteville
Visiting Day, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
Graduation, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Cooperstown Central School, Fenimore Art Museum.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library to benefit Village Library.
Delhi
Storytellers Series, 2 to 4 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. Hosted by Louis Marelli featuring area residents Dawn Synan, Neil Rochmis, Jennie Williams and Christina Hunt Wood.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. to to 2 p.m., 5 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Oneonta
Bingo, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St. Sponsored by Super Heroes Humane Society in observance of Animal Rights Awareness Month. For info: 607-435-0035.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Elm St.
Schenevus
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMETS Hall, 16 Main St. For info: 607-435-5849.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263.
Worcester
Graduation, 11 a.m., Worcester Central School.
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library for benefit of Village Library.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Unadilla
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Clifton St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
