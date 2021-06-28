Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopsenior center@gmail.com.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Coop- erstown, 22 Main St.
Hamden
Online demonstration on fermenting Kombucha and Jun, 6 to 8 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County. For info and to register: 518-885-8995.
Middleburgh
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Middleburgh Bassett Clinic, 109 Baker Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP
Oneonta
Virtual Book Club, 7 p.m., ‘Museum of Modern Love’ by Heather Rose, Huntington Memorial Library. To access: https://tinyurl.com/7pdu4h45
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Springfield Center
Springfield Community Conversation on Internet Access, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. RSVP required, 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Walton
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown
Pride Day meet-and-greet, 4 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80. Reduced adult admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those wearing rainbow colors. For info and to register: www.facebook.com/events/389246505850520/
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street. Call 607-386-1465; for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Springfield Center
Hyde Hall History Presentation, 7 to 8 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. RSVP required by calling the library at 315-858-5802 or emailing Hanna at sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
west kortright
Lifelong Learning and Memory Workshop with Brian Foley, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road.
