Saturday
Afton
Truck & Car Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Afton Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: 607-237-4339, DirectDrivenDiesel@gmail.com
Arkville
Paint the Town: Watch art in the making, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Follow the balloons. Rain date June 27. Sponsored by AMR Artists Inc. For info: www.amropenstudios.org/amr-artists-paint-the-town/
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Introduction to beekeeping, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4zncfsj4
Guilford
Guilford Open Air Markets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Hartwick
Britten’s Billy Budd, 7:30 p.m., online. See Hartwick’s own Dwayne Croft in ‘Billy Budd’ presented by Metropolitan Opera until 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at metopera.org
Howes Cave
Talk by Kevin Berner on ‘Bats of Howes Cave,’ 1 p.m., Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 139 Blowing Rock Road. For info: 518-294-7196.
Oneonta
Music in Muller, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street. Entertainment on Elm Street and Chestnut Street also. Performers listed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/4242736752432002/
Meet Me on Main Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., open air dining, shopping, vendors and more.
Casting call for movie extras, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tandem Cage Productions casting for male and female roles ages 18 to 100 for the movie ‘A Roadhouse Coup.’
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info: HMLwriters@gmail.com
Pickleball tournament, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Neahwa Park, Bertus Lauren Drive. For info and to register: 607-432-4500, ext. 2, kathryn@otsegocc.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Unadilla
Unadilla Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Summer reading program registration and kite making, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, download brochure at http://libraries.4cls.org/walton/
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Oneonta
Casting call for movie extras, noon to 3 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tandem Cage Productions casting for male and female roles ages 18 to 100 for the movie ‘A Roadhouse Coup.’
Forest Animal Scavenger Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m., DOAS Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/4nwu6dk9
Schenevus
Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
West Kortright
Natu Camara, 4 to 6 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. West African singer/songwriter and her band. For info and tickets: westkc.org.
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, 2582 State Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online cookalong and nutrition lesson. For info: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., featuring Mary Connick of Rochester. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromhealingtohope.com.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Hamden
Online demonstration on fermenting Kombucha and Jun, 6 to 8 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County. For info and to register: 518-885-8995.
Middleburgh
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Middleburgh Bassett Clinic, 109 Baker Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP
Oneonta
Virtual Book Club, 7 p.m., ‘Museum of Modern Love’ by Heather Rose, Huntington Memorial Library. To access: https://tinyurl.com/7pdu4h45
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Springfield Center
Springfield Community Conversation on Internet Access, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. RSVP required, 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Walton
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
