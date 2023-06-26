Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library for benefit of Village Library.
Talking Opera Series, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. George Frederic Handel’s ‘Rinaldo’ will be discussed by Production Director Louisa Proske and Conductor Emily Senturia.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Portlandville
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St..
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
Art of Bereavement, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Delaware County Office for Aging, 97 Main St. For info and to register: Helios Care, 607-432-5525
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Grange Hall, Cemetery Road. Public program on Otsego Land Trust followed by business meeting at 7 p.m.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Lake Delaware
Our Place, noon to 2:30 p.m., St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware. Ray LaFever will present his travelogue ‘British Isles Travelogue Coronation Edition.’
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Unadilla
Community Foundation of Unadilla, 6:30 p.m., Unadilla Firehouse, 72 Clifton St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
