Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St..
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown Library, 22 Main St.. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown for the benefit of the Village Library.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
Art of Bereavement, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Delaware County Office for Aging, 97 Main St. For info and to register: Helios Care, 607-432-5525
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Grange Hall, Cemetery Road. Public program on Otsego Land Trust followed by business meeting at 7 p.m.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Lake Delaware
Our Place, noon to 2:30 p.m., St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware. Ray LaFever will present his travelogue ‘British Isles Travelogue Coronation Edition.’
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Unadilla
Community Foundation of Unadilla, 6:30 p.m., Unadilla Firehouse, 72 Clifton St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Program by Historian Ray LaFever on history of 4-H Clubs in the region. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cherry Valley
Midday Music, noon to 2 p.m., Star Theatre, 44 Main St. A Glimmerglass Festival lunchtime concert. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. By free-will donation.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Margaretville
Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks displays on July 1 and 4.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
Party, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 45 Rexford St. Beverage tastings, cupcakes, music, photos, raffle toss. Tickets available at 5:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Chenango County Historical Society in celebration of ‘Sixpence in Your Shoe: A Glimpse at Chenango County Wedding Traditions’ exhibit. For info: 607-334-9227.
Oneonta
Educational Fair, 6 to 8 p.m., Noah’s World, 144 Roundhouse Road. For parents of 3 to 5 year olds interested in learning through play opportunities for their preschoolers. For info: 607-432-7529.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Homer Folks Hospital historical marker unveiling, 9 a.m., West Street and Homer Folks Drive.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Stamford
Headwaters Music and Arts Festival, 3 to 6 p.m., Main Street. Hosted by Roxbury Arts Group, www.roxburyartsgroup.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place For info: 607-865-5929.
Films and discussion, 6:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘The Fall of Cannonsville.’ Sponsored by Grant Rogers Project and Music on the Delaware. For info: 607-865-6688 or 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park. Featuring Leatherstocking Jazz, a 16-piece big band. Sponsored by Worcester Historical Society.
