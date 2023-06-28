Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Hear Historian Ray LaFever talk about history of 4-H Clubs in the region. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cherry Valley
Midday Music, noon to 2 p.m., Star Theatre, 44 Main St. A Glimmerglass Festival lunchtime concert. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. By free-will donation.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Margaretville
Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks displays on July 1 and 4.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Norwich
Party, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 45 Rexford St. Beverage tastings, cupcakes, music, photos, raffle toss. Tickets available at 5:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Chenango County Historical Society in celebration of ‘Sixpence in Your Shoe: A Glimpse at Chenango County Wedding Traditions’ exhibit. For info: 607-334-9227.
Oneonta
Educational Fair, 6 to 8 p.m., Noah’s World, 144 Roundhouse Road. For parents of 3 to 5 year olds interested in learning through play opportunities for their preschoolers. For info: 607-432-7529.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Homer Folks Hospital historical marker unveiling, 9 a.m., West Street and Homer Folks Drive.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Movie Night in the Park, 6 p.m., Neahwa Park, featuring ‘Soul.’ For info: 607-432-0680.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Stamford
Headwaters Music and Arts Festival, 3 to 6 p.m., Main Street. Hosted by Roxbury Arts Group, www.roxburyartsgroup.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place For info: 607-865-5929.
Films and discussion, 6:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘The Fall of Cannonsville.’ Sponsored by Grant Rogers Project and Music on the Delaware. For info: 607-865-6688 or 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park. Featuring Leatherstocking Jazz, a 16-piece big band. Sponsored by Worcester Historical Society.
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Margaretville
Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Funky Town Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats sponsored by Vêsucré. For info: Find Vêsucré on Facebook.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Stamford
Jeca Rodriguez-Colon, 2 p.m., Kaats Cradle, carriage house theater space behind 76 Main St. Featuring show of work-in-progress and talk. For info: find Kaats Cradle on Facebook.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.