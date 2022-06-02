Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-547-8232, 547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Nate Gross Band. For info: t.holmes@ommegang.com
Jefferson
Opening reception: Barns of Jefferson photo exhibit, 7 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St. Other open hours Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Roxbury
Community Chorale of the Catskills concert, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Central School, 53729 State Route 30. Free-will donation.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Car Seat Inspections, noon to 2 p.m., Headstart, 21 Liberty St. Sponsored by Delaware County Public Health Services. For info: 607-832-5200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Cooperstown Yard Sale Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., village-wide. For info: 607-547-9983.
Delhi
Family Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courthouse Square. Inclusive multicultural crafts, foods, music, games. For info: widwny.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fly Creek
Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fly Creek UM Church, 852 County Highway 26. Grilled hotdogs,hamburgers and drinks available.
Fortin Park
Metal Detecting with Delaware Diggers, 11 a.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, By donation. Masks encouraged. May be rescheduled in case of rain.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Lawyersville
Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Margaretville
Community Chorale of the Catskills concert, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 55 Church St. Free-will donation.
Milford
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Free Library, 64 S. Main St. Fill a bag for $2. In conjunction with community sales being held Saturday.
Morris
Online Sharing Day, 1 to 3 p.m., Al-Anon Family Groups. For info: Susan Andrus, 607-353-9343, www.nynafg.com or Al-Anon.org
Norwich
Toast to Broadway III, 6:30 p.m., Colonia Theater Ballroom, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: norwichtheatercompany.org
Oneonta
Book and plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chapin Memorial Church, 12 Ford Ave. Books, plants, movies, music. For info: 607-432-3491.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Metropolitan Opera screening of ‘Hamlet,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: find Foothills on Facebook, www.metopera.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Opening Reception for ‘The Mansion Show,’ 5 to 8 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canooneonta.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
roxbury
Lakecia Benjamin and Pursuance, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and advance sale $24 tickets: roxburyartsgroup,org. Tickets at door: $29.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Craft-a-Palooza, 10 a.m.; Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time, 11 a.m., Open tech hour, noon and Tech Class, 1 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Delhi
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Reception at 2 p.m. for school art exhibit. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Spring Concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: ldye.org
Sidney
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to noon, S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
unadilla
Concert, 2 p.m., deaturing Classical Guitar Society of Upstate NY, First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St. Free-will offerings will benefit Unadilla Food Pantry.
Walton
Lunch-cabaret, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Castle-on-the-Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave. Celebrating the lives of Charles and Rayna Schneider.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Town of Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Highway 11. Laurens Township Historical video to be presented. For info: 607-292-7356.
Oneonta
Line dancing class for beginners, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist church parking lot, Walnut Street. Free. For info: Inez, 607-435-509.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. In-Stiches Quilting Group, 1:30 p.m and Open Tech hours, 2:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.