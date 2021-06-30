WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown
Pride Day meet-and-greet, 4 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80. Reduced adult admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those wearing rainbow colors. For info and to register: www.facebook.com/events/389246505850520/
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street. Call 607-386-1465; for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.. For info: 607432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Springfield Center
Hyde Hall History Presentation, 7 to 8 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A. RSVP required by calling the library at 315-858-5802 or emailing Hanna at sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
west kortright
Lifelong Learning and Memory Workshop with Brian Foley, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road.
THURDAY
Cobleskill
Diverse Voices of American Music, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St., outdoors, featuring Upper Catskill Spring Quartet. Free. Lawn chairs encouraged.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com, 518-234-8397.
Franklin
A Summer Picnic, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free will offering.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
City of Oneonta Summer Music Series: Lucia & Levi, 7 p.m., Damaschke Field, 15 James L. Georgeson Ave. For info: 607-432-0680
PEO meeting, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Topics: ELF, Summer Fun. For info: Margaret 607-267-9105.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
