Cooperstown

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Franklin

Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Hobart

Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket

Margaretville

Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department.

Middlefield

Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.

Oneonta

Funky Town Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats sponsored by Vêsucré. For info: Find Vêsucré on Facebook.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Stamford

Jeca Rodriguez-Colon, 2 p.m., Kaats Cradle, carriage house theater space behind 76 Main St. Featuring show of work-in-progress and talk. For info: find Kaats Cradle on Facebook.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Fireworks display, at dusk over Otsego Lake, near Lakefront Park. Rain date: July 8.

DeLancey

Healing Grief, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Cabin Hill Church, 7615 County Route 2. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.

Delhi

Franklin

Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Stagecoach Run Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tour through Franklin, Treadwell and Delhi. For info: stagecoachrun.com

Halcottsville

Summer exhibit opening reception, 4 to 9 p.m., The Porch, 390 Halcottsville Road. Featuring Amaia G. Marzabel’s ‘Lost Identity.’ For info: marzabel.net, merchart.shop

Margaretville

Field Days, 11 a.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks display.

Middlefield

Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.

Morris

Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake St. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

Oneonta

Dinosaur Invasion1, 11 a.m. to noon, Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Music at the B, Steve Fabrizio Band, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. A pass-the-hat event.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Oxford

Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org

Pierstown

Holiday Sales and Raffle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. White elephant table, bake sale, raffle and hot dogs. For info: 607-437-4656, 6-7-237-2930.

Roxbury

Silent Auction, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Roxbury Library, 53742 State Route 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Sidney

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Treadwell

Stagecoach Run Spotlight Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Word and Image Gallery, 94 Church St. Featuring more than 50 artists. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5epxuhc2.

West Kortright

Kidstock!, 11 a.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5cfssw8s

Charlotteville

Museum hours, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606l

Cooperstown

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., final day, Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.

Esperance

Upper Catskill String Quartet, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p8r8dtb

Franklin

Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket

Stagecoach Run Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tours through Franklin, Treadwell and Delhi. For info: stagecoachrun.com

Margaretville

Field Days, 1 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks displays on July 1 and 4.

Morris

Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake St.. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

Oneonta

Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 3 to 6 For info: dandelionstage.com

Sidney Center

Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263.

Treadwell

Stagecoach Run Spotlight Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Word and Image Gallery, 94 Church St. Featuring more than 50 artists. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5epxuhc2.

Bainbridge

Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

Cooperstown

Decorated boat parade, 3 p.m., Forms off Three Mile Point. Awards presentation at Lakefront Park. All boats welcome. For info: 518-542-6630.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.

Margaretville

Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department.

Oneonta

City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.

Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.

Cooperstown

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.

Delhi

Strawberry shortcake social, 4 to 7 p.m., West Delhi United Presbyterian Church, 45 Sutherland Road.

Gilbertsville

Parade, 9 a.m., old Gilbertsville school to Commercial Street and back. Bake sale at Gilbertsville Baptist Church follows.

Margaretville

Field Days, noon, Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks display.

Oneonta

Hometown Fourth, 1 p.m., parade followed by food, music, activities and fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. in Neahwa Park.

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Salt Springville

Quiet Concert for the Fourth, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn. Presented by Catskill Conservatory followed by potluck supper. For info: 607-263-5230.

Springfield Center

Fourth of July parade and celebration, 11 a.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. at Glimmerglass State Park. Fireworks display at dusk. For info: 315-858-0304.

