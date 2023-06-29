Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmersMarket
Margaretville
Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Funky Town Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Westgate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road. Sweet treats and groovy beats sponsored by Vêsucré. For info: Find Vêsucré on Facebook.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Stamford
Jeca Rodriguez-Colon, 2 p.m., Kaats Cradle, carriage house theater space behind 76 Main St. Featuring show of work-in-progress and talk. For info: find Kaats Cradle on Facebook.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Fireworks display, at dusk over Otsego Lake, near Lakefront Park. Rain date: July 8.
DeLancey
Healing Grief, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Cabin Hill Church, 7615 County Route 2. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Delhi
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Stagecoach Run Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tour through Franklin, Treadwell and Delhi. For info: stagecoachrun.com
Halcottsville
Summer exhibit opening reception, 4 to 9 p.m., The Porch, 390 Halcottsville Road. Featuring Amaia G. Marzabel’s ‘Lost Identity.’ For info: marzabel.net, merchart.shop
Margaretville
Field Days, 11 a.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks display.
Middlefield
Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.
Morris
Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake St. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion1, 11 a.m. to noon, Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Music at the B, Steve Fabrizio Band, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. A pass-the-hat event.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Pierstown
Holiday Sales and Raffle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. White elephant table, bake sale, raffle and hot dogs. For info: 607-437-4656, 6-7-237-2930.
Roxbury
Silent Auction, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Roxbury Library, 53742 State Route 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Treadwell
Stagecoach Run Spotlight Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Word and Image Gallery, 94 Church St. Featuring more than 50 artists. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5epxuhc2.
West Kortright
Kidstock!, 11 a.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5cfssw8s
Charlotteville
Museum hours, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606l
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., final day, Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Esperance
Upper Catskill String Quartet, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p8r8dtb
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Stagecoach Run Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tours through Franklin, Treadwell and Delhi. For info: stagecoachrun.com
Margaretville
Field Days, 1 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks displays on July 1 and 4.
Morris
Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake St.. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 3 to 6 For info: dandelionstage.com
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263.
Treadwell
Stagecoach Run Spotlight Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Word and Image Gallery, 94 Church St. Featuring more than 50 artists. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5epxuhc2.
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Cooperstown
Decorated boat parade, 3 p.m., Forms off Three Mile Point. Awards presentation at Lakefront Park. All boats welcome. For info: 518-542-6630.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Margaretville
Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Cooperstown
Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Strawberry shortcake social, 4 to 7 p.m., West Delhi United Presbyterian Church, 45 Sutherland Road.
Gilbertsville
Parade, 9 a.m., old Gilbertsville school to Commercial Street and back. Bake sale at Gilbertsville Baptist Church follows.
Margaretville
Field Days, noon, Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks display.
Oneonta
Hometown Fourth, 1 p.m., parade followed by food, music, activities and fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. in Neahwa Park.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Salt Springville
Quiet Concert for the Fourth, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn. Presented by Catskill Conservatory followed by potluck supper. For info: 607-263-5230.
Springfield Center
Fourth of July parade and celebration, 11 a.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. at Glimmerglass State Park. Fireworks display at dusk. For info: 315-858-0304.
