Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St. For info: 607-386-1601, greaterfrank linfoodpantry.org
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Oneonta
Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, season’s first home game, 7 p.m., Damaschke Field.
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon until 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Meatloaf dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
On-demand streaming of ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ Stuff of Dreams Productions. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/49861
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, noon until 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Walton
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Afton
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1406 NY-7, 3 miles west of Frog Pond. Parking at Suburban Propane. For info: 6Zero7events.com
Arkville
Picnic dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Catskill Recreation Center, 651 County Route 38. For info: 845-586-6250, catskillrecreationcenter.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delanson
Village Wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starts at 1797 Main St.
Delhi
WorldWIDE Family Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courthouse Square. For info: www.WIDENY.org
Covered Bridge Run, Page Avenue. For info: runsignup.com/Race/NY/Delhi/DelhiCoveredBridgeRun
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
ETHEL, 7:30 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org
Esperance
Moth Watch, 9 to 10:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum Meeting House, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landislive.weebly.com/
Guilford
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Highway Department, 223 Marble Road. For info: 607-337-1673, co.chenango.ny.us
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, noon, American Legion, Main Street.
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Milford
Annual book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Milford Free Library, South Main Street. Bring a bag and fill it for $2. For info: 607-286-9116.
Oneonta
Annual plant sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Oneonta Garden Club, Lower level, Huntington Park.
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: email HMLwriters@gmail.com
On-demand streaming of ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ Stuff of Dreams Productions. Ticket: showtix4u.com/event-details/49861
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Wild Saturday, 1 p.m., John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge, 1633 Burroughs Memorial Road. ‘The Beauty of Survival’ with Russ Walker.
Sidney
Annual plant and book sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Hill and Valley Garden Club and Friends of Libraries.
Springfield Center
Book Sale/Open House celebrating 125th anniversary, 9 a.m. to noon, Springfield Library, 129 County Hwy 29A.
West Davenport
Multi vendor sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crazy Acres Campground, 263 Beaver Spring Road.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events. Call 607-441-7206 to make changes to existing notices.
