Arkville
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 4 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 43365 State Route 28. For info: 607-832-5200.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBroncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/46jatj2y
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Preston
Rabies clinic, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Town Garage, 685 Tamarac Road. For info: health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Unadilla
Child car seat safety checks, 3 to 8 p.m., NYS Police headquarters, 823 State Route 7. For info and appointments: 607-561-7604.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: DelhiBroncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otsego County Historical Association, 6:30 p.m., Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11. Annual meeting. For info: 607-293-7950.
Middlefield
Gallery Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Lillian Voorhees will discuss her part in Star Power Painting exhibit. For info and reservations: call/text 315-941-9607 or LeArtGarage@gmail.com
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Dine-Out for Cause, 12 a.m., Wise Guy Sammy’s, 261 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care. For info: 607-432-8663.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
G-Strings, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. SUNY Alumni Weekend Kickoff. For info: 607-432-2053.
Oneonta Chapter PEO, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. Celebrating 60th anniversary of its founding. For info: 607-267-0539.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 5 p.m., Little Red School Community Clubhouse, 516 County Route 11.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. On Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: 607-829-5055, brighthillpress.org, or www.facebook.com/brighthp
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
