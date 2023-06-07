Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi Pool, 2 Main St. For info: Delhi
Broncos.com, 607-746-4263.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otsego County Historical Association, 6:30 p.m., Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11. Annual meeting. For info: 607-293-7950.
Middlefield
Gallery Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Lillian Voorhees will discuss her part in Star Power Painting exhibit. For info and reservations: call/text 315-941-9607 or LeArtGarage@gmail.com
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Dine-Out for Cause, 12 a.m., Wise Guy Sammy’s, 261 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care. For info: 607-432-8663.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
G-Strings, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. SUNY Alumni Weekend Kickoff. For info: 607-432-2053.
Oneonta Chapter PEO, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. Celebrating 60th anniversary of its founding. For info: 607-267-0539.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 5 p.m., Little Red School Community Clubhouse, 516 County Route 11.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. On Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: 607-829-5055, brighthill
press.org, or www.facebook.com/brighthp
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cobleskill
Opportuni-Tee Golf Tournament, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cobleskill Golf and Country Club, 2322 Route 7.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Moth Watch, 9 to 10:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/2s4xnrcz
Pruning — The Basics and Beyond, 9 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yc46cbjp
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmers
Market
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. Nate Gross band. For info: g.buell@omm
egang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
Art in Bloom, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Presented by Oneonta Federated Garden Club.
Celebrating a Decade of Dance, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-2812, jilliansdancearts@gmail.com
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wise Guys Sammy’s, 261-267 Main St. Portion of proceeds goes to Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Ribbon cutting and presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; items half-price from noon to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, Walnut Street
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Springfield
Mohican Meet and Mingle, 6 to 9 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80. Sponsored by Otsego County Conservation Association. For info and tickets: 607-547-4488.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.