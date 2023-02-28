Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Downsville
Free rabies clinic, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Colchester Town Garage, 6292 River Road. For dogs, cats, ferrets. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., sale day, all merchandise half off, (Price Chopper Plaza) 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Poetry reading, book signing, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center. A Red Dragon Reading Series presentation featuring Robert Bensen. For info: 607-436-3446.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Medicare 101, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register: http://bit.ly/3hBuFF. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Fleischmanns
Gertrude’s Hair Salon, 6 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. For info: 347-262-4187.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. Featuring Irish stew and soda bread. Dine-in or takeout by free-will offering.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: President Cindy Korb, 607-267-0539.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
