Wednesday
Delhi
Talk, Fernando Delgado and ‘Race and the Machine: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives on AI and Race,’ 6:30 p.m., online. For info and to register: www.getwokecatskills.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Walton
Virtual program: Finding Your Roots, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/, 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Quick, healthy meals and snacks, 7 p.m., sponsored by Afton and Bainbridge libraries. For info and link to class: ba.library@4cls.org
Delhi
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screenings, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Price Chopper parking lot, 3 Main St. For info and appopintments: 888-345-0225.
Hamden
Growing Resilience, a workshop series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Online. For info and to register: 607-865-6531, https://bit.ly389nege.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual crafts with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 p.m. For info to register: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
