Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Quick and healthy meals and snacks, 7 p.m., sponsored by Afton and Bainbridge libraries. For info and link to class: ba.library@4cls.org
Delhi
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screenings, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Price Chopper parking lot, 3 Main St. For info and appopintments: 888-345-0225.
Hamden
Growing Resilience, a workshop series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Online. For info and to register: 607-865-6531, https://bit.ly389nege.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual crafts with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 p.m. For info to register: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 176 Main St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, baked or fried, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom workshop: Healthy Honey Bees and You, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension. Registration: cceschoharie-otsego.org/HealthyBees
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m. For info. and registration: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
