Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Spring Cleaning fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com.
Youth and local chorus auditions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80. Sign ups and more info: glimmerglass.org/auditions/ or auditions@glimmerglass.org.
Delhi
Free Transcription Workshop, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Middlefield
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Performance by The Stoutmen, 6 to 9 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Second Saturday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Maple Magic, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Cenrer, 2721 State Highway 80. For info and to register: ellen@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Takeout Chili Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Unadilla, 170 Main St.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Music on the Delaware workshop, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Roast pork dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St. By donation. Takeout available.
Delhi
Cooperstown
Regional Playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Youth and local chorus auditions, 12 to 3 p.m., Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80. Sign ups and more info: glimmerglass.org/auditions/ or auditions@glimmerglass.org
Esperance
Second Sunday Snowshoe, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: 518-875-6935 or info@landisarboretum.org
Oneonta
West Kortright Centre annual meeting, 2 to 5 p.m., B-Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Reservations and info: 607-278-5454 or westkc.org
Family Fun Day, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. To register: 607-432-1312.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Schoharie
Gallery installation reception, 2 to 4 p.m., 287 Main. Featuring floral photography exhibit ‘Abloom.’ For info: www.seecny.org/abloom
Sherburne
Second Sunday Scribblers, 1 to 3 p.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. Nature journaling club. For info and to register: ellen@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, Commercial Street. For info: 607-783-2691.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middleburgh
Middleburgh Democratic Club, 7 to 8 p.m., Middleburgh Library, Main Street. For info: 518-827-6643.
Oneonta
St. Patrick’s Day in Plants, 1 p.m., Oneonta Federated Garden Club at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. All welcome.
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle. Featuring Brent Lehman, Professor and manager of Hatchery at Cobleskill College. All welcome.
Phoenix Mills
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board and employees, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows Classroom B, 140 Co Hwy 33W.
Unadilla
Cooperstown
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Schoharie
Schoharie Town Democrats, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. For info: townofschohariedemocrats@gmail.com
Walton
Programs, One-on-One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon; Bridge Group, 11 a.m; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
