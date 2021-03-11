Friday
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 176 Main St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, baked or fried, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom workshop: Healthy Honey Bees and You, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension. Registration: cceschoharie-otsego.org/HealthyBees
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m. For info and registration: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Ice Harvesting exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring tools and photographs.
Hartwick Seminary
Takeout corned beef dinner, 4 to 8 p.m., Hartwick Fire Department Company 2, 4877 State Route 28.
Norwich
Virtual head shaving event, 1 to 2 p.m., St. Baldrick’s Foundation. For info: Stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
AMBA Wellness Clinic, 6 to 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments: 800-234-8888. Sponsored by Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women.
West Fulton
Town Clerk office open on Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
West Winfield
Girl Scout Troop 20692 Drive-thru Cookie Booth, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Hall, 373 W Main St. For info: 315-404-8958.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Franklin
Winter Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Railroad Museum and Community Center, 572-574 Main St. Seniors shop from 10 to 11 a.m.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.
Monday
Richfield Springs
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
