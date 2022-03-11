Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Mid-Winter show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring painting, sculpture, ceramics by local artists. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Norwich
Comedy: 'Boeing, Boeing,' 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: norwichtheater company.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Engaging exhibits and programs. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Metropolitan Opera 'Ariadne auf Naxos,' 12:55 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info: www.facebook.com/events/1545189779172485/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
AMBA Wellness Clinic, 6 to 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments: 800-234-8888
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Hist. Assoc. Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Realtime Dixieland Band, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. For info and tickets: musiconthedelaware.org
West Edmeston
Spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., West Edmeston Parish House, 134 West Edmeston Road. By free-will donation.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Delhi
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble, 3 to 4:30 p.m., United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St. For info: www.ldye.org
Earlville
Tumbleweed Gumbo, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/s2pc5dvh
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery, 1053 Main St. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St.. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Norwich
Comedy: 'Boeing, Boeing,' 2 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: norwichtheatercompany.org
Oneonta
Auditions, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Two young roles for ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’ For info: gestevens17@gmail.com.
Round and square dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For those 18 and older. Snacks allowed.
Otego
Meet-and-Greet, 1 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. New Director Nicole Barker will be introduced. Refreshments will be offered.
South Kortright
Pork dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Kortright Community Church, 10710 County Highway 18.
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sharon Springs
Book Talk, 7 p.m., Sharon Historical Society. ‘Favorite Tales from Underground Empires: Two Centuries of Exploration, Adventure and Enterprise in NY’s Cave Country,’ by Dana Cudmore. For info and to register: 518-860-5513, eventbrite.com/e/269163835277.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Downsville
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Colchester Highway Department, 6292 River Road. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Delhi’s How-To Project online overview, 7 p.m., DOAS. For info and to register: https://doas.us/delhi-homegrown-national-park/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise half off. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Repatriation Experiences of Stockbridge-Munsee Community, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Engaging exhibits and programs. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
