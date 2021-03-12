Saturday
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold St. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@coopers townart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Ice Harvesting exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, museum, 1 North St.
Hartwick Seminary
Takeout corned beef dinner, 4 to 8 p.m., Hartwick Fire Department Company 2, 4877 State Route 28.
Norwich
Virtual head shaving event, 1 to 2 p.m., St. Baldrick’s Foundation. For info: Stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
AMBA Wellness Clinic, 6 to 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments: 800-234-8888. Sponsored by Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women.
West Fulton
Town Clerk ‘s hours/Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
West Winfield
Girl Scout Troop 20692 Drive-thru Cookie Booth, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Hall, 373 W Main St. For info: 315-404-8958.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Franklin
Winter Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Railroad Museum and Community Center, 572-574 Main St. Seniors shop from 10 to 11 a.m.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.
Monday
Richfield Springs
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 - celebrating food and National Frozen Food Month, 2 to 3 p.m. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m. For info. and registration, 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m. For info. and registration,: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
The Community Calendar includes free and/or sponsored events by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.