Cooperstown
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.coopers
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Schoharie
Schoharie Town Democrats, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. For info: townofschohariedemocrats@gmail.com
Walton
Programs, One-on-One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon; Bridge Group, 11 a.m; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Chamber breakfast, 8 a.m., Gathering Place, 50-Plus Community Center, 127 Kenyon Road. For info: 518-295-8824, admin@schohariechamber.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., everything half-price. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Meatloaf dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Reservations and info: 607-432-1312.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
