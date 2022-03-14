Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Downsville
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Colchester Highway Department, 6292 River Road. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Delhi’s How-To Project online overview, 7 p.m., DOAS. For info and to register: https://doas.us/delhi-homegrown-national-park/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise half off. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Repatriation Experiences of Stockbridge-Munsee Community, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Engaging exhibits and programs. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bassett Medical Center Prime Care. For info and appointments: 607-547-4625.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise half off. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. ‘Songs From the Heart,’ a free concert of love songs celebrating romance, service and America. Proof of vaccination and masks required.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Engaging exhibits and programs. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Hill and Valley Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Featuring guest speaker Sally O’Malley of Little Farmhouse Lavender.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry with Pat, 10 a.m.; Pre K Cooks, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.