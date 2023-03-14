Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Chamber breakfast, 8 a.m., Gathering Place, 50-Plus Community Center, 127 Kenyon Road. For info: 518-295-8824, admin@
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
hospice
Meatloaf dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Reservations and info: 607-432-1312.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info:
Delhi
Adult grief support group meeting, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi e-Center, 5½ Main St. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Road 11, next to Post Office.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., everything half-price, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
TCF Grief Support Sharing Session, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: 607-746-7396, tcfoneonta@gmail.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield
Walton
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
