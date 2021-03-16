Wednesday
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Edn program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Corned beef and cabbage, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout sandwiches or dinners. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Teen and adult take-n-make kit: upcycle pocket boards, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. for info and registration: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Stamford
Free Shamrock Shake Drive-Thru, 4 to 5 p.m., Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 28652 State Highway 23.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Research Project presentation, ‘Tales and Pictures from Antarctica, Diving Under the Ice and Climbing Glaciers for Science Communication,’ noon to 1 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle. Zoom webinar and Facebook Live @AntarcticCollective. Register at tinyurl.com/xbh37emz.
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Brook Street. All are welcome.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 12 to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
‘One Swamp, Many Stories’ with Rick Bunting, 6:30 p.m., virtual program by Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and required registration: si.librarian@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual crafts with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
The Community Calendar includes free and/or sponsored events by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.