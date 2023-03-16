Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Film: ‘The Bad Seed,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hartwick Seminary
Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Hartwick Fire Department No. 2, 4877 State Highway 28. Corned beef or ham. For takeout orders day of event: 607-547-8091.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., everything half-price, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
St. Patrick’s Day meals, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring corned beef sandwiches and full dinners. For info: 607-432-0494.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Zoom program: Young Forest Birds and Forest Management, 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: https://bit.ly/3F6kYrw
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Focused on careers in banking and finance. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Lego Club: Leprechaun Traps, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl,. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Acoustic Tribute, 7 p.m., Natty Bumppo’s Restaurant and Bar, Hoffman Lane. Presented by Live Music Cooperstown. By donation. For info: facebook.com/groups/LiveMusicCooperstown
Delhi
Open swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool, 2 Main St.
Middlefield
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Live broadcast: The Metropolitan Opera ‘Lohengrin,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Blues Maneuver, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, $8 in advance, $12 at door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Roast Pork Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Unadilla, 156 Main St. To benefit Scout Troop 1 and Cub Pack 1 programs.
Walton
Teen Meeting: Color Me Calm, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Sugaring Off Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Ballroom, Village Library, 22 Main St. Arkell Museum’s Sue Friedlander and Mary Alexander on the commemoration of the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign of 1779. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.
Walton
Coffeehouse at Walton Theatre, 6 to 8 p.m., in-person and livestreamed concert featuring Linda Hickman and Iris Nevins. For info: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
‘And Still I Sing,” documentary, 9 to 11 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theater, as seen at Human Rights Watch Film Festival. Free and open to all.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
