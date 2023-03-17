Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com.
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Acoustic Tribute, 7 p.m., Natty Bumppo’s Restaurant and Bar, Hoffman Lane. Presented by Live Music Cooperstown. By donation. For info: facebook.com/groups/LiveMusicCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool, 2 Main St.
Middlefield
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., everything half-price, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Live broadcast: The Metropolitan Opera ‘Lohengrin,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Blues Maneuver, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, $8 in advance, $12 at door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Roast Pork Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Unadilla, 156 Main St. To benefit Scout Troop 1 and Cub Pack 1 programs.
Walton
Teen Meeting: Color Me Calm, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Sugaring Off Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Ballroom, Village Library, 22 Main St. Arkell Museum’s Sue Friedlander and Mary Alexander on the commemoration of the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign of 1779. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.
Walton
Coffeehouse at Walton Theatre, 6 to 8 p.m., in-person and livestreamed concert featuring Linda Hickman and Iris Nevins. For info: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
‘And Still I Sing,” documentary, 9 to 11 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theater, as seen at Human Rights Watch Film Festival. Free and open to all.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Delhi
‘Speaking Grief,’ brown bag lunch documentary screening, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. Presented by Helios Care.
For info: bushelcollective.org.
Oneonta
Adult grief support group meeting, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $1 bag sale. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Panel discussion: Artificial Intelligence: Perils and Potential, noon, SUNY Oneonta, Le Café, Morris Complex, 108 Ravine Parkway. RSVP: ONEUUP@oneonta.edu
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sherburne
Equinox Fire Pit Trivia Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. For info: ellen@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Walton
One-on-One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Appointments: 607-865-5929.
Colon Cancer Screening information, 10 a.m.; Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
