Friday
Cooperstown
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for more information, 607-746-2155, Fridays only.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. Adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Haddock dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Specify baked or fried. For info: 607-432-0494.
‘Highlights from Down Under,’ 7:30 p.m., Delaware Otsego Audubon Society, Virtual. Photo journey featuring Tasmania and New Zealand by retired veterinarian and amateur photographer Pam Lea. For info and required registration: tinyurl.com/tjv7ehhn
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Saturday
Afton
Spring Carriage Rides thru Afton, noon to 6 p.m. Visit www.book@madeinafton.com to reserve rides.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
‘Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit,’ 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Video Star Series, Part 3 of 8, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For ages 10 to 18. Register at tinyurl.com/663z9z4k
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Unadilla
Art/Talent Show, 1 p.m., Teen Center, 16 Watson St. For info 607-432-3343.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Virtual Sunday Speaker Series: Tim Johnson, Otsego Electric Cooperative, 3 p.m., Friends of the Village Library. To register: fovl.eventbrite.com
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse: Anna Collins and Alasdair Whie, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. To view: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., ‘Social DisDance.’ For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 176, 117 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166,
Sharon
‘The Wild West: Miners, Cowboys, Gunslingers, Saloon Madams and Ghost Towns,’ 7 p.m., Sharon Historical Society. History program series webinar. For info and to register: wwwsharonhistoricalsocietyny.org or 518-860-5513.
Sidney
Tech Open Hours, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Four 20 minute appointments available. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
