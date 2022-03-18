Saturday
Bainbridge
Theater: ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 7 p.m., Town Hall Theater, 15 N. Main St. Reservations: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Mid-Winter show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Chat with Hartwick artist Lucia Phillips. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.
Puffs,” junior-senior class play, 7 p.m., Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Ave. For info: www.cooperstowncs.org/article/682833?org=cooperstown-csd
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
St. Patrick’s Day parade, noon, Main Street.
Book reading and discussion, 6 p,m., with Chelsea Frisbee, author of ‘A Journey of Light,’ Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. RSVP at www.bushelcollective.org/events/
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Norwich
St. Baldrick’s virtual head shaving fundraiser, 1 p.m., online. Proceeds benefit childhood cancer research efforts. For info: Stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich2022
Oneonta
The Daily Star Regional Spelling Bee, 10 a.m., SUNY Oneonta, Goodrich Theater.
Fireside Chats with Bernadette, 10 a.m., online. ‘Let’s Talk About Self-Care.’ For info and to register: www.facebook.com/events/332858695478249/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise hall off. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Musical: ‘Newsies,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: orpheustheatre.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Art in the Studio exhibit with Deborah Ruggerio, 4 to 6 p.m., PLaYcatskills, 221 Hillcrest Drive. For info: 607-326-6333, playcatskills.com
Sherburne
Preparing for Monarchs, 10 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info and to register: info@friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Watercolor Flowers Painting, 10 a.m.; Books a la Carte. 10:30 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Pulled pork takeout luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St. Masked patrons requested to follow social distancing instructions when picking up orders.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Theater: ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 2 p.m., Town Hall Theater, 15 N. Main St. Reservations: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com
Cooperstown
‘America Needs a New Food Shed’ with Phoebe Schreiner, 3 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Co-sponsored by the Cooperstown Food Pantry and Friends of the Village Library.
Puffs,” junior-senior class play, 2 p.m., Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Ave. For info: www.cooperstowncs.org/article/682833?org=cooperstown-csd
Delhi
Organ concert: Curt Sather, 4 p.m., United Ministry, 1 Church St.
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Hartwick
Connect Church Launch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cooperstown Assembly of God, 4354 State Highway 80.
Hobart
Readings, 2 p.m., Liberty Rock Bookstore, 678 Main St. Stamford Library Writers Circle will read from original works including poetry, fiction and memoir.
Middleburgh
John Flynn in concert, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. For info: 518-827-4953.
Oneonta
Musical: ‘Newsies,’ 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: orpheustheatre.org
Walton
Coffeehouse at the Theatre: Patrick Reynolds and friends, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. For info: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Mycology and herbalism, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 206 Main St. New group in formation, For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Mobile office hours with Rep. Antonio Delgado’s staff, 2 to 4 p.m., Richfield Springs Library, 102 Main St.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Emmons
Oneonta Business Woman’s Club, 5:30 p.m., Sandy’s and Angies’ Farmhouse Diner, state Route 7. Dinner, program, 50/50. One need not be member to attend. For info and to register: 607-433-1226.
Oneonta
Alden lecture by Professor Daniel G. Payne, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Join at https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/7841174
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise $1 per item. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Fourth of July Parade Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Route 29A. For info: springfield.juiy4@gmail.com
Stamford
Catskill Mountain Little League registration, 6 to 8 p.m., Churchill Gymnasium, 117 Main St. For info: 607-652-2093.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
