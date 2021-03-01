Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.