Wednesday

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Bassett Medical Center Prime Care. For info and appointments: 607-547-4625.

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.

Middleburgh

Schoharie County Democratic Committee, 6 p.m., Community Center, 138 Cotton Hill Road. For info and to register: info@schoharie democrats.org

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Golden Age of Hollywood Series: ‘The Big Sleep,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Thater, 27 W. Main St. For info: chenangoarts.org

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Visiting Writer: Krys Malcolm Balc, 7 p.m., Hartwick College, Bresee Hall, Eaton Lounge, One Hartwick Drive. For info: 607-431-4921.

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Richfield Springs

Free for senior citizens, N95 masks and at-home COVID tests, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., parking lot, Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info: 607-547-4232, aginginfo@otsegocounty.com

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.

Walton

Mahjong, 2 to 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Thursday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

Cooperstown

Book Collection, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library. Used books in good condition wanted.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Get Woke, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bushel Collective. Reading group. For info and to register: info@bushelcollective.org

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.

Sidney

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Crafts and Creations, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Truffula Trees. For info: 607-563-1200.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Programs: Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m.; Cancer Education, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Club. For info: 607-865-5929.

