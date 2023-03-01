Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Fleischmanns
Gertrude’s Hair Salon, 6 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. For info: 347-262-4187.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street. Featuring Irish stew and soda bread. Dine-in or takeout by free-will offering.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: President Cindy Korb, 607-267-0539.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
The Medicinals, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals
Otsego Dance Society contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pioneer Street. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find the group on Facebook
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
‘Bernhardt/Hamlet,’ 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hamblin Theater. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows. For tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com; 1 to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Hunt Union Information Desk.
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Focused on careers in education. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org.
Sidney
Classic movie ‘Casablanca,’ 7 to 9 p.m., Community Culture Center, 1 Bridge St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
