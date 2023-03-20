Delhi
‘Speaking Grief,’ brown bag lunch documentary screening, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. Presented by Helios Care. For info: bushelcollective.org
Oneonta
Adult grief support group meeting, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. $1 bag sale. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Panel discussion: Artificial Intelligence: Perils and Potential, noon, SUNY Oneonta, Le Café, Morris Complex, 108 Ravine Parkway. RSVP: ONEUUP@oneonta.edu
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sherburne
Equinox Fire Pit Trivia Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. For info: ellen@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Walton
One-on-One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Call for appointments: 607-865-5929.
Colon Cancer Screening information, 10 a.m.; Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Adult grief and support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. For info: 607-437-6903, Film
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278- 9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26. Featuring history of Clark Gymnasium by Sally Zaengle. All are welcome.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Oxford
Spring Fling dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Sponsored by Auxiliary.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
