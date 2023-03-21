Bloomville

Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.

Cobleskill

Adult grief and support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. For info: 607-437-6903, Film SocietyCooperstown@gmail.com

Davenport Center

Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278- 9971.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Fly Creek

Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26. Featuring history of Clark Gymnasium by Sally Zaengle. All are welcome.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $1 bag sale, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Oxford

Spring Fling dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Sponsored by Auxiliary.

Sidney

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.

Walton

Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Cooperstown

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Hartwick

Oneonta

Toddler Time at the Y, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: www.oneontaymca.org

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhis

toricalsocietyny.org

