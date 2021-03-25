Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
East Meredith
Environmental Justice and Sustainability, 7 p.m., Hanford Mills, online. Multi-disciplinary series featuring artists and scholars. For info and to register: hanfordmills.org
earlville
Nate Gross in concert, 7 p.m. Earlville Opera House. By donation. To be streamed at www.facebook.com/EarlvilleOperaHouse
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Schoharie
Illustrated book talk, 7 p.m., Old Stone Fort. Jeff O’Connor will talk about his book ‘The Old Stone Fort-Guardian of Schoharie County History Since 1772.’ For info and to register: OldStoneFortEvents@gmail.com, 518-295-7192.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info and registration: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Colorectal Cancer Prevention webinar, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register at www.bassett.org/CSP.
Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
