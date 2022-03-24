Friday

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Norwich

‘Into the Woods,’ 7:30 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theatre, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: tritown.booktix.com

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise $1 per item. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Main Street Goes Blue, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness event. For info: 888-345-0225.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Bainbridge

Feinberg Brothers, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For tickets and info: 607-288-3883, jerichoarts.com

Cobleskill

Kasa String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St. Free-will donations.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Mid-Winter show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Meet artists Elizabeth Nields and Marcus Villagran. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Spring Community Swimming Lessons Registration, 9 a.m. to noon, Kunsela Hall, SUNY Delhi. For info: 607-46-4263, https://delhibroncos.com/intramurals-recreation/pools/kunsela_hall_pool

Fleischmanns

Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., These Aren’t The Paintings You’re Looking For,’ a group exhibit, 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: mainstreetgallery.org

Grand Gorge

Catskill Mountain Little League tryouts, 10 a.m., Civic Center, 60933 State Hwy 30. Minors: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Majors: noon to 1:30 p.m. For info: 607-652-2093.

Greene

Chenango River Theatre Gala, 6 p.m., Genegantslet Golf Club, 686 State Route 12. For info: 607-656-8778, chenangorivertheatre.org

New Berlin

Otsego County 4-H Dairy Calf Sale, 10 a.m., Hosking Sales, 6096 State Route 8. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, tia47@cornell.edu

Norwich

‘Into the Woods,’ 7:30 p.m., Martin W, Kappel Theatre, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: tritown.booktix.com

Oneonta

Catskill Symphony Orchestra Cabaret Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: catskillsymphony.org

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. $1 bag sale. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Metropolitan Opera, live screening of ‘Don Carlos,’ noon, Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-431-2080, info@foothillspac.org

Red Dragon Wrestling Festival, 10 a.m., Chase Gym, 108 Ravine Parkway. Developmental clinic and open wrestling tournament. For info: 607-436-2100 or Duane.Ritter@Oneonta.edu

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Oxford

Kerri Powers in concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.

Sherburne

Visit Selleck Sugarbush, 10 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info and to register: info@friendsofrogers.org

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Movie, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. West Side Story For info: nicole.schuck@sphp.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Andes

West Kortright Centre annual meeting, 3 to 6 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Norwich

‘Into the Woods,’ 2 p.m., Martin W, Kappel Theatre, 27 W. Main St. For info. and tickets: tritown.booktix.com

Oneonta

Tri-County Dance and Social Club, round and Square dancing, 5 to 7 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For those 18 and older.

Schenevus

Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, Main Street. Dine-in or takeout. Sponsored by AMVETS Post 2752.

Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, Main Street. For info: 607-435-5849.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Open tech hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 607-563-1200.

Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

