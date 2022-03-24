Friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Norwich
‘Into the Woods,’ 7:30 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theatre, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: tritown.booktix.com
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise $1 per item. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Main Street Goes Blue, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness event. For info: 888-345-0225.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Feinberg Brothers, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For tickets and info: 607-288-3883, jerichoarts.com
Cobleskill
Kasa String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St. Free-will donations.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Mid-Winter show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Meet artists Elizabeth Nields and Marcus Villagran. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Spring Community Swimming Lessons Registration, 9 a.m. to noon, Kunsela Hall, SUNY Delhi. For info: 607-46-4263, https://delhibroncos.com/intramurals-recreation/pools/kunsela_hall_pool
Fleischmanns
Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., These Aren’t The Paintings You’re Looking For,’ a group exhibit, 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: mainstreetgallery.org
Grand Gorge
Catskill Mountain Little League tryouts, 10 a.m., Civic Center, 60933 State Hwy 30. Minors: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Majors: noon to 1:30 p.m. For info: 607-652-2093.
Greene
Chenango River Theatre Gala, 6 p.m., Genegantslet Golf Club, 686 State Route 12. For info: 607-656-8778, chenangorivertheatre.org
New Berlin
Otsego County 4-H Dairy Calf Sale, 10 a.m., Hosking Sales, 6096 State Route 8. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, tia47@cornell.edu
Norwich
‘Into the Woods,’ 7:30 p.m., Martin W, Kappel Theatre, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: tritown.booktix.com
Oneonta
Catskill Symphony Orchestra Cabaret Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: catskillsymphony.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. $1 bag sale. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Metropolitan Opera, live screening of ‘Don Carlos,’ noon, Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-431-2080, info@foothillspac.org
Red Dragon Wrestling Festival, 10 a.m., Chase Gym, 108 Ravine Parkway. Developmental clinic and open wrestling tournament. For info: 607-436-2100 or Duane.Ritter@Oneonta.edu
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Kerri Powers in concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sherburne
Visit Selleck Sugarbush, 10 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info and to register: info@friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Movie, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. West Side Story For info: nicole.schuck@sphp.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Andes
West Kortright Centre annual meeting, 3 to 6 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Norwich
‘Into the Woods,’ 2 p.m., Martin W, Kappel Theatre, 27 W. Main St. For info. and tickets: tritown.booktix.com
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club, round and Square dancing, 5 to 7 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For those 18 and older.
Schenevus
Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, Main Street. Dine-in or takeout. Sponsored by AMVETS Post 2752.
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, Main Street. For info: 607-435-5849.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Open tech hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
