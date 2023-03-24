Saturday
Bainbridge
David Davis & The Warrior River Boys, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theater and Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For info: jerichoarts.com
Burlington
Trail Volunteer Training, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Basswood Pond State Forest, Conservation Road. For info: otsegooutdoors.org, outdoors@otsego2000.org, or 607-547-8881.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Springfield
Springfield Cemetery Association annual lot holders meeting, 1 p.m., East Springfield Fire Station.
Gilbertsville
Chicken & Biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Christ Church, 166 Marion Ave.
Middlefield
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Le Cabaret, 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Alumni Fieldhouse. Featuring Jeremy Pelt Trio. A Wendy Brown Memorial concert fundraiser sponsored by Catskill Symphony Orchestra. For info and tickets: CatskillSymphony.org/Cabaret
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Randy McStine & The Fabulous Mayo Brothers, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Bess Greenberg, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info, reservations, and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Schoharie
Spring Antiques in Schoharie, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Schoharie Central School, 136 Academy Drive. For info: 518-295-7505.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. Choice of baked ham or haddock.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Regional Playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St.
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 125 Main St. Featuring Dorothy Scott Fielder and Maryland’s post office history 1815 to present. For info: 607-435-5849.
Schoharie
Spring Antiques in Schoharie, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Schoharie Central School, 136 Academy Drive. For info: 518-295-7505.
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Delhi
Antiques Road Show — library-style, 1 to 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Antique appraisals. For info and to register: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St.. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Podcast, 10 a.m., with host Bernadette Winters Bell. ‘How Louis Armstrong Continues to Heal Through Music’ featuring Dr. Andre Rosetti. Facebook Live, Spotify and Apple podcasts and www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com/podcast.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
‘And Still I Sing,’ 9 p.m., as seen at Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Red Dragon Theater, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. Free and open to all.
Walton
Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
One-on-One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Appointments: 607-865-5929.
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
