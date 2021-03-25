Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Colorectal Cancer Prevention webinar, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register at www.bassett.org/CSP.
Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to noon. For info: 607-557-8902.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
‘Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit,’ 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Egg collection selections owned by museum volunteer Marie (Ludington) Dravland.
Franklin
Franklin Railroad & Community Museum, 572 Main St., open 1 to 4 p.m.
Oneonta
‘Conversations with Beethoven’ series by Zoom, 7 p.m., Catskill Symphony Orchestra. RSVP: cso@oneonta.edu
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidewalk Studio Show and Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Spartan Made Quality Care, 6 Dietz St. For info: www.SpartanCarry.Etsy.com, SpartanCarry.@gmail.com.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstaris. For info: 607-432-3333.
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. New members welcome. For info: Jen at HMLwriters@gmail.com
Planetarium, 7 p.m. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. For info and to register: 607-436-2011 or tinyurl.com/p2ub7a8s.
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
West Fulton
Town Clerk office hours and Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 176, 117 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.
Schenevus
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., online. PowerPoint presentation on area maps by Town Historian Bob Parmerter. Email beech18@stny.rr.com for access info.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For info: 607-547-8902.
