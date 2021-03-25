Friday

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.

Colorectal Cancer Prevention webinar, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register at www.bassett.org/CSP.

Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Saturday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to noon. For info: 607-557-8902.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

‘Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit,’ 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Egg collection selections owned by museum volunteer Marie (Ludington) Dravland.

Franklin

Franklin Railroad & Community Museum, 572 Main St., open 1 to 4 p.m.

Oneonta

‘Conversations with Beethoven’ series by Zoom, 7 p.m., Catskill Symphony Orchestra. RSVP: cso@oneonta.edu

History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Sidewalk Studio Show and Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Spartan Made Quality Care, 6 Dietz St. For info: www.SpartanCarry.Etsy.com, SpartanCarry.@gmail.com.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstaris. For info: 607-432-3333.

HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. New members welcome. For info: Jen at HMLwriters@gmail.com

Planetarium, 7 p.m. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. For info and to register: 607-436-2011 or tinyurl.com/p2ub7a8s.

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

West Fulton

Town Clerk office hours and Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Oxford

Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 176, 117 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.

Schenevus

Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., online. PowerPoint presentation on area maps by Town Historian Bob Parmerter. Email beech18@stny.rr.com for access info.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For info: 607-547-8902.

Community Calendar includes free and/or sponsored events by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing can be made as above, or by calling 432-1000, ext. 259 or 206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you