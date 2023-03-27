Delhi
Antiques Road Show — library-style, 1 to 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Antique appraisals. For info and to register: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St.. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Podcast, 10 a.m., with host Bernadette Winters Bell. ‘How Louis Armstrong Continues to Heal Through Music’ featuring Dr. Andre Rosetti. Facebook Live, Spotify and Apple podcasts and www.fromheart
achetohealingandhope.com/podcast.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
‘And Still I Sing,’ 9 p.m., as seen at Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Red Dragon Theater, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. Free and open to all.
Walton
Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
One-on-One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Appointments: 607-865-5929.
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Author Talk, 3 to 4 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hunt Union, Union Square Room. Hartwick College political science professor Laurel Elder and ‘The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected, But Republican Women Don’t.’
Chicken barbecue, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Call 607-432-1312 to reserve dinners.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Unadilla
‘Archaeology in the Upper Susquehanna Region, 7 p.m., Bauer Community Center, 246 Main St. Presented by Unadilla Historical Association.
