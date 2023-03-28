Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Author Talk, 3 to 4 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hunt Union, Union Square Room. Hartwick College political science professor Laurel Elder and ‘The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected, But Republican Women Don’t.’
Chicken barbecue, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Call 607-432-1312 to reserve dinners.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Unadilla
‘Archaeology in the Upper Susquehanna Region, 7 p.m., Bauer Community Center, 246 Main St. Presented by Unadilla Historical Association.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
‘Future of Transportation in Otsego County,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main St. Hosted by Town of Middlefield Climate Smart Communities Task Force and Otsego County Conservation Association. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/4kpp2rpy.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Toddler Time at Y, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: oneontaymca.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
‘Puffin and Bird Adventure’ with DOAS board member Landa Palmer, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Winfield
Mount Markham High School Musical, ‘Frozen Jr.,’ 7 to 8:30 p.m., school auditorium, 500 Fairground Road. Purchase tickets at the door. For info: 315-790-7903 or
