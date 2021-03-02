Wednesday
Hyde Park
Trading Places: An Awareness Event, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SQSPCA, 4841 State Highway 28. Executive Director Stacie Haynes will trade places with long-term shelter dog, Max, to raise awareness of what extended stays mean for shelter dogs. For info: 607-547-8111, ext. 102.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Forum on Electric Vehicles, 7 p.m., Online. Presented on Zoom by DOAS. For info and to register: tinyurl.com/1t8qq8ss
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info and appointments, 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. Sponsored by Worcester Central School. For info and appointments: 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
East Meredith
Environmental Justice and Sustainability, 7 p.m., Hanford Mills, online multi-disciplinary series featuring artists and scholars. For info and to register: handfordmills.org
Franklin
Homemade soup takeout dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Use Main Street chapel entrance. Free-will offerings accepted.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Craft: Bendy Ninjas. Call Ms. Cassandra for materials, info and registration at least 24 hours or more in advance: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
