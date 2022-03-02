Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Book Collection, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library. Used books in good condition wanted.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Get Woke, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bushel Collective. Reading group. For info and to register: info@bushelcollec tsive.org
Hancock
Upper Delaware River Recreation Plan, draft presentation, 2 p.m., town hall, 661 W. Main St. For info: skelding@fudr.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts and Creations, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Truffula Trees. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs: Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m.; Cancer Education, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Club. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Mid-Winter show opening, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring painting, sculpture, ceramics by local artists. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Norwich
Chenango Student Art Show opening reception, awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
