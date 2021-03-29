Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 - celebrating food and National Something on a Stick Day, 2 to 3 p.m., CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info: 607-547-8902.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual Book Club, 7 p.m., hosted by Huntington Memorial Library. Zoom meeting id: 367 869 4581 Passcode: 691207.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sidney Family Planning, 37 Pleasant St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Town Hall Meeting, 2 p.m., online. Commerce Chenango and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, will discuss small businesses dealing with COVID-19 relief and recovery. Register at tinyurl.com/4mfn3hss.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sherburne
UPK and Kindergarten registration, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School, 15 School St. For info: 607-674-7336.
