Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Town Hall Meeting, 2 p.m., online. Commerce Chenango and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, will discuss small businesses dealing with COVID-19 relief and recovery. Register at tinyurl.com/4mfn3hss.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital Device Call-in, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Help with digital devices. Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.
Sherburne
UPK and Kindergarten registration, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School, 15 School St. For info: 607-674-7336.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Franklin
Community takeout dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
PEO, 1 p.m., First United Methodist (Red Door) Church, 2 Walling Ave.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
UPK and Kindergarten registration, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School, 15 School St. For info: 607-674-7336
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Presentation by Rick Bunting, ‘One Swamp, Many Stories’ 6:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking Together, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
